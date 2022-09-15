This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Plant City Providence.

Sushi Rice

6 cups uncooked sushi rice

Wash rice very well under water until water is clear

Add washed rice to cooker pot

Add water to number 6 under “sushi”

Cook on sushi setting

Once cooking cycle is complete, spread rice onto wooden tray using tool

Fold 1 cup sushi dressing into rice

Rice Dressing

1 pt rice vinegar

1 c sugar

2 T salt

2 T tamari

Whisk together until sugar is dissolved

Spicy Mayo (tomato tuna, tofu teriyaki, spicy crab roll)

1 qt mayo

½ c Sriracha

1 T Sesame oil

1 T Salt

Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl

Spicy Crab

Crab mix

6 cans jackfruit (drained and squeezed, then roughly chopped)

1.5 cups spicy mayo

1 sheet nori (small pieces)

½ each red onion (small dice)

1 cup roasted red peppers (small pieces)

2 T paprika

1 T garlic powder

Salt tt