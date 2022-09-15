This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Plant City Providence.
Sushi Rice
6 cups uncooked sushi rice
Wash rice very well under water until water is clear
Add washed rice to cooker pot
Add water to number 6 under “sushi”
Cook on sushi setting
Once cooking cycle is complete, spread rice onto wooden tray using tool
Fold 1 cup sushi dressing into rice
Rice Dressing
1 pt rice vinegar
1 c sugar
2 T salt
2 T tamari
Whisk together until sugar is dissolved
Spicy Mayo (tomato tuna, tofu teriyaki, spicy crab roll)
1 qt mayo
½ c Sriracha
1 T Sesame oil
1 T Salt
Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl
Spicy Crab
Crab mix
6 cans jackfruit (drained and squeezed, then roughly chopped)
1.5 cups spicy mayo
1 sheet nori (small pieces)
½ each red onion (small dice)
1 cup roasted red peppers (small pieces)
2 T paprika
1 T garlic powder
Salt tt