In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N cooking Spicy Chicken Stew.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Chicken Breast, diced
- 1 cup Onion, diced
- 1 cup Potatoes, diced, par cooked
- 1 cup Squash, diced
- 1/2 cup Carrot, peeled, diced
- 1/2 cup Celery, diced
- 1/2 cup Swiss Chard, chopped
- 4 cups Chicken Broth (may need more)
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 1/8 cup Flour
- 4 Thyme Sprigs
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
- 4 shots Tabasco Sauce (may need more)
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- In a stock pot over medium – high heat add olive oil and brown chicken, onions, carrots, celery and squash.
- Sauté until caramelized.
- Add tomato paste and butter.
- Melt and add flour and dissolve.
- Add stock, cream, thyme, bay leaves, swiss chard, cooked potatoes, paprika, tabasco, salt and pepper.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
