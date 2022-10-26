In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N cooking Spicy Chicken Stew.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Chicken Breast, diced
  • 1 cup Onion, diced
  • 1 cup Potatoes, diced, par cooked
  • 1 cup Squash, diced
  • 1/2 cup Carrot, peeled, diced
  • 1/2 cup Celery, diced
  • 1/2 cup Swiss Chard, chopped
  • 4 cups Chicken Broth (may need more)
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Tomato Paste
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter
  • 1/8 cup Flour
  • 4 Thyme Sprigs
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 1 pinch Smoked Paprika
  • 4 shots Tabasco Sauce (may need more)
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. In a stock pot over medium – high heat add olive oil and brown chicken, onions, carrots, celery and squash.
  2. Sauté until caramelized.
  3. Add tomato paste and butter.
  4. Melt and add flour and dissolve.
  5. Add stock, cream, thyme, bay leaves, swiss chard, cooked potatoes, paprika, tabasco, salt and pepper.
  6. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

