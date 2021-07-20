In the Kitchen: Spiced Tomato Preserve

On Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought us Chef Bryan Fatinia from Ocean State Foods. He prepared a spiced tomato preserve.

1 pt cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup water

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 pinch red pepper flake

1 pinch toasted cumin

1 pinch toasted coriander

Combine all ingredients in a pot, simmer until tomatoes have cooked and start to break down, and the liquid has cooked out and begins to thicken. Cool and add a bit of water if the consistency is too thick

