In the Kitchen: Spiced Tomato Preserve

On Tuesday morning, Hope & Main brought us Chef Bryan Fatinia from Ocean State Foods. He prepared a spiced tomato preserve.
1 pt cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup white wine
1/4 cup water
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 pinch salt
1 pinch black pepper
1 pinch red pepper flake
1 pinch toasted cumin
1 pinch toasted coriander
Combine all ingredients in a pot, simmer until tomatoes have cooked and start to break down, and the liquid has cooked out and begins to thicken. Cool and add a bit of water if the consistency is too thick
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.