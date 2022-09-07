In the kitchen today, we welcome Kassiane Campopiano from the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Cranston making Spanakopita. This is a traditional Greek dish and will be featured during the upcoming 36th Annual Cranston Greek Festival, September 9-11. Spanakopita is commonly referred to as spinach pie.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups drained spinach
- 5 eggs
- 2 cups feta cheese
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ½ cup fresh chopped scallions
- 1/3 cup fresh chopped dill
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ cup butter
- 1lb filo dough removed from freezer the day intended for use
- 1 handful of semolina powder
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Drain water and squeeze spinach well; place in bowl until ready to use
- Add 5 eggs and ½ tsp pepper and ½ tsp salt to a bowl and whisk well.
- Add spinach to bowl with eggs, pepper and salt.
- Add all cheeses and fresh herbs and mix the whole mixture together well with a spatula; set aside.
- Melt ½ cup butter on stove, using low heat.
- Prepare pan for baking by buttering the bottom and sides of pan with melted butter using a pastry brush.
- Unpackage filo dough and lay sheets flat.
- Start by adding one layer of filo dough with edges hanging over pan horizontally, butter each filo sheet and continue this step 3 more times. (providing 4 flat sheets of filo on the bottom of the pan).
- Scrunch the next 6-8 sheets of filo dough and add to pan and splatter butter on each sheet. (These sheets should be placed lightly to ensure fluffy layers, do not squish them down).
- Add spinach filling with a spatula spreading evenly on top of the buttered filo sheets in the pan.
- Sprinkle one handful of semolina powder all over the filling to ensure excess water is absorbed.
- Begin again by layering four flat sheets on top of the filling and butter each sheet of filo well.
- Tuck corners of filo dough in pan and add 2 flat sheets of filo and butter to complete. Ensure top layer of the filo is buttered well.
- Score the spanakopita with a knife to acquired amount and size of pieces.
- Cook at 375 degrees C for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown.
- Take the spanakopita out of the oven and set aside to cool.
- Once cooled, cut into pieces and place on a plate to serve.
36th Annual Cranston Greek Festival, September 9-11
Friday, September 9: 5pm-10pm
Saturday, September 10: 12 Noon-10pm
Sunday, September 11: 12 Noon-8pm
Church of the Annunciation
175 Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, Rhode Island
