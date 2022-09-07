In the kitchen today, we welcome Kassiane Campopiano from the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Cranston making Spanakopita. This is a traditional Greek dish and will be featured during the upcoming 36th Annual Cranston Greek Festival, September 9-11. Spanakopita is commonly referred to as spinach pie.

Ingredients:

4 cups drained spinach

5 eggs

2 cups feta cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup cottage cheese

½ cup cream cheese

½ cup fresh chopped scallions

1/3 cup fresh chopped dill

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp pepper

½ cup butter

1lb filo dough removed from freezer the day intended for use

1 handful of semolina powder

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Drain water and squeeze spinach well; place in bowl until ready to use Add 5 eggs and ½ tsp pepper and ½ tsp salt to a bowl and whisk well. Add spinach to bowl with eggs, pepper and salt. Add all cheeses and fresh herbs and mix the whole mixture together well with a spatula; set aside. Melt ½ cup butter on stove, using low heat. Prepare pan for baking by buttering the bottom and sides of pan with melted butter using a pastry brush. Unpackage filo dough and lay sheets flat. Start by adding one layer of filo dough with edges hanging over pan horizontally, butter each filo sheet and continue this step 3 more times. (providing 4 flat sheets of filo on the bottom of the pan). Scrunch the next 6-8 sheets of filo dough and add to pan and splatter butter on each sheet. (These sheets should be placed lightly to ensure fluffy layers, do not squish them down). Add spinach filling with a spatula spreading evenly on top of the buttered filo sheets in the pan. Sprinkle one handful of semolina powder all over the filling to ensure excess water is absorbed. Begin again by layering four flat sheets on top of the filling and butter each sheet of filo well. Tuck corners of filo dough in pan and add 2 flat sheets of filo and butter to complete. Ensure top layer of the filo is buttered well. Score the spanakopita with a knife to acquired amount and size of pieces. Cook at 375 degrees C for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Take the spanakopita out of the oven and set aside to cool. Once cooled, cut into pieces and place on a plate to serve.

36th Annual Cranston Greek Festival, September 9-11

Friday, September 9: 5pm-10pm

Saturday, September 10: 12 Noon-10pm

Sunday, September 11: 12 Noon-8pm



Church of the Annunciation

175 Oaklawn Avenue

Cranston, Rhode Island