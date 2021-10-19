In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

Bob Burke from Pot au Feu joined us in the kitchen this morning making Spaghetti Squash. Besides the plain squash, he also showed us how take it up a notch with some add-ins.
Ingredients:
- Spaghetti Squash
- Cherry Tomatoes, cut
- Parmesean Cheese
- Dried Taragon or Rosemary
- Butter
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Cut spaghetti squash in half length wise
- Cook in oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until fork tender
- Scoop out the seeds
- Use a fork to pull at the squash to create the spaghetti likeness
- As an alternative, you can add in the cut tomatoes and Parmesean cheese
- Another alternative is to add taragon or rosemary spices with some butter and salt and pepper
