In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

Bob Burke from Pot au Feu joined us in the kitchen this morning making Spaghetti Squash. Besides the plain squash, he also showed us how take it up a notch with some add-ins.

Ingredients:
  • Spaghetti Squash
  • Cherry Tomatoes, cut
  • Parmesean Cheese
  • Dried Taragon or Rosemary
  • Butter
  • Salt & Pepper
Directions:
  1. Cut spaghetti squash in half length wise
  2. Cook in oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until fork tender
  3. Scoop out the seeds
  4. Use a fork to pull at the squash to create the spaghetti likeness
  5. As an alternative, you can add in the cut tomatoes and Parmesean cheese
  6. Another alternative is to add taragon or rosemary spices with some butter and salt and pepper

