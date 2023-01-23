In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Rick Melise from Bodega on Smith making Spaghetti and Meatballs. He will also include a vegan recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Spaghetti
  • Meatballs (See Below)

Ingredients for meatballs:

  • 90/10 ground beef
  • Blended oil
  • Seasoned bread crumbs
  • Garlic
  • Grated Parmigiana cheese
  • Fresh herbs
  • Eggs

Ingredients for vegan meatballs:

  •  Beyond beef
  •  Just egg (vegan egg substitute)
  • Vegan mozzarella 
  • Gluten free seasoned bread crumbs 
  •  Garlic 
  •  Fresh herbs

