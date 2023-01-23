In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Rick Melise from Bodega on Smith making Spaghetti and Meatballs. He will also include a vegan recipe.
Ingredients:
- Spaghetti
- Meatballs (See Below)
Ingredients for meatballs:
- 90/10 ground beef
- Blended oil
- Seasoned bread crumbs
- Garlic
- Grated Parmigiana cheese
- Fresh herbs
- Eggs
Ingredients for vegan meatballs:
- Beyond beef
- Just egg (vegan egg substitute)
- Vegan mozzarella
- Gluten free seasoned bread crumbs
- Garlic
- Fresh herbs
