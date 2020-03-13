In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino.
Ingredients:
- 2-3 Pepperoncini
- ⅔ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped
- ¾ pound Spaghetti
Directions:
- Put a pot of salted water on to boil.
- Remove the stems of the pepperoncini, cut them lengthwise, then slice them into 1/4 inch lengths.
- Put the oil, garlic and pepperoncini in a large deep pan set over medium-high heat, and cook until the garlic is translucent and golden, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the parsley to the pan, and turn off the heat.
- Cook the pasta until it is al dente, nearly but not quite done.
- Drain, and reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
- When the oil has cooled for a couple of minutes, add 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, and reduce over high heat by about half.
- Add the pasta, and stir vigorously as it continues to cook.
- Add the reserved pasta water a bit at a time as necessary to finish cooking the pasta, and develop the thickened sauce.
- Season with salt, and serve.
