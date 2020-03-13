In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino.

Ingredients:

2-3 Pepperoncini

⅔ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced

¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped

¾ pound Spaghetti

Directions:

Put a pot of salted water on to boil. Remove the stems of the pepperoncini, cut them lengthwise, then slice them into 1/4 inch lengths. Put the oil, garlic and pepperoncini in a large deep pan set over medium-high heat, and cook until the garlic is translucent and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the parsley to the pan, and turn off the heat. Cook the pasta until it is al dente, nearly but not quite done. Drain, and reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid. When the oil has cooled for a couple of minutes, add 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, and reduce over high heat by about half. Add the pasta, and stir vigorously as it continues to cook. Add the reserved pasta water a bit at a time as necessary to finish cooking the pasta, and develop the thickened sauce. Season with salt, and serve.

