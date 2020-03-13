Live Now
In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Spaghetti Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino.

Ingredients:
  • 2-3 Pepperoncini
  • ⅔ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 4 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped
  • ¾ pound Spaghetti
Directions:
  1. Put a pot of salted water on to boil.
  2. Remove the stems of the pepperoncini, cut them lengthwise, then slice them into 1/4 inch lengths.
  3. Put the oil, garlic and pepperoncini in a large deep pan set over medium-high heat, and cook until the garlic is translucent and golden, 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Add the parsley to the pan, and turn off the heat.
  5. Cook the pasta until it is al dente, nearly but not quite done.
  6. Drain, and reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
  7. When the oil has cooled for a couple of minutes, add 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, and reduce over high heat by about half.
  8. Add the pasta, and stir vigorously as it continues to cook.
  9. Add the reserved pasta water a bit at a time as necessary to finish cooking the pasta, and develop the thickened sauce.
  10. Season with salt, and serve.

