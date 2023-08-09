In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a southwest sirloin salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 Sirloin Steak, seared to medium rare, sliced thin
- 2 cobs Corn, cooked, removed from cob
- 1 15oz. can Black Beans
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes
- 1ea. Red Onion, thinly sliced
- 2ea. Poblano Peppers, medium dice, charred
- 1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2ea. Limes, juiced
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Honey
- 1 bunch Cilantro
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepp
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.