In the Kitchen: Southcoast Stuffies

In the Kitchen
Restaurant Chef Shawn Thomas of Twin River Casino Café & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Southcoast Stuffies.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb Butter
  • 1 lb Chorico – Chopped Small
  • 1/2 lb Celery – Diced
  • 1/2 lb White Onion – Diced
  • 1/2 lb Green Peppers – Diced
  • Pinch Parsley – Chopped
  • 2 lb Fresh Chopped Clams
  • 1oz Garlic – Chopped
  • 6oz Chablis White Wine
  • 2oz Panko Bread Crumbs
  • 1 lb Ritz Cracker Crumbs
  • To taste Onion Powder
  • To taste Granulated Garlic
  • To taste Kosher Salt
  • To taste White Pepper
  • For Color Paprika as needed
  • 20 ea clean clam shells

Instructions:

  1. Heat butter, celery, onion & garlic in pan. Cook until translucent.
  2. Add in half of the chourico and cook lightly until the color and flavor of the sausage are immersed into the mixture.
  3. Add in green peppers and cook lightly.
  4. Deglaze with white wine, then add in chopped clams.
  5. Cook slowly until the clams are fully cooked and remove from heat.
  6. Add in seasoning, parsley, remaining chourico, panko & Ritz crackers.
  7. Check for stuffing consistency. If needed you can add in more Ritz cracker crumbs, but you do not want the stuffing to be dry.
  8. Stuff each clam shell with a heaping portion of stuffing, color with paprika dust over the stuffing.
  9. Heat stuffed clams in oven at 350 degrees until hot, serve immediately

