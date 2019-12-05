In the Kitchen: Southcoast Stuffies

Restaurant Chef Shawn Thomas of Twin River Casino Café & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Southcoast Stuffies.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Butter

1 lb Chorico – Chopped Small

1/2 lb Celery – Diced

1/2 lb White Onion – Diced

1/2 lb Green Peppers – Diced

Pinch Parsley – Chopped

2 lb Fresh Chopped Clams

1oz Garlic – Chopped

6oz Chablis White Wine

2oz Panko Bread Crumbs

1 lb Ritz Cracker Crumbs

To taste Onion Powder

To taste Granulated Garlic

To taste Kosher Salt

To taste White Pepper

For Color Paprika as needed

20 ea clean clam shells

Instructions:

Heat butter, celery, onion & garlic in pan. Cook until translucent. Add in half of the chourico and cook lightly until the color and flavor of the sausage are immersed into the mixture. Add in green peppers and cook lightly. Deglaze with white wine, then add in chopped clams. Cook slowly until the clams are fully cooked and remove from heat. Add in seasoning, parsley, remaining chourico, panko & Ritz crackers. Check for stuffing consistency. If needed you can add in more Ritz cracker crumbs, but you do not want the stuffing to be dry. Stuff each clam shell with a heaping portion of stuffing, color with paprika dust over the stuffing. Heat stuffed clams in oven at 350 degrees until hot, serve immediately



