In the Kitchen: Southcoast Stuffies

Restaurant Chef Shawn Thomas of Twin River Casino Café & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Southcoast Stuffies.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb Butter
- 1 lb Chorico – Chopped Small
- 1/2 lb Celery – Diced
- 1/2 lb White Onion – Diced
- 1/2 lb Green Peppers – Diced
- Pinch Parsley – Chopped
- 2 lb Fresh Chopped Clams
- 1oz Garlic – Chopped
- 6oz Chablis White Wine
- 2oz Panko Bread Crumbs
- 1 lb Ritz Cracker Crumbs
- To taste Onion Powder
- To taste Granulated Garlic
- To taste Kosher Salt
- To taste White Pepper
- For Color Paprika as needed
- 20 ea clean clam shells
Instructions:
- Heat butter, celery, onion & garlic in pan. Cook until translucent.
- Add in half of the chourico and cook lightly until the color and flavor of the sausage are immersed into the mixture.
- Add in green peppers and cook lightly.
- Deglaze with white wine, then add in chopped clams.
- Cook slowly until the clams are fully cooked and remove from heat.
- Add in seasoning, parsley, remaining chourico, panko & Ritz crackers.
- Check for stuffing consistency. If needed you can add in more Ritz cracker crumbs, but you do not want the stuffing to be dry.
- Stuff each clam shell with a heaping portion of stuffing, color with paprika dust over the stuffing.
- Heat stuffed clams in oven at 350 degrees until hot, serve immediately
