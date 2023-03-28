This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems.

Today she will be showing us how to make two fancy things that are so easy and fun to make and they prevent items from going bad. The recipe is for Sour Cream/Creme Faiche & Salmon Gravlax.

Ingredients and Directions for Homemade Sour Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice or white vinegar

(you can double, triple or quadruple this! Keep the ratio)

Combine heavy cream and lemon juice (or vinegar) in a clean glass jar and stir with a clean spoon. Cover the jar loosely with a paper towel or coffee filter to allow for airflow while protecting the cream and let it sit out at normal room temperature (72°F to 78°F so, not near the stove or in the sun). You can put tape or a rubber band around it. After about 24-36 hours the cream will have thickened slightly. Give the cream a stir and move it to the refrigerator for longer storage.

Ingredients and Directions for Salmon Gravlax:

2 pounds salmon – skin on is traditional but off is ok

1/8 cup lemon or lime juice

1/8 cup gin (or omit and use double the citrus juice)

1/3 cup salt

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup coarsely chopped dill, optional

The FDA recommends freezing salmon for at least 7 days before eating it raw or cured. Defrost and proceed. Cut the salmon into 2 equal pieces. Stir together the rest of the ingredients to make a sort of wet paste. Lay a piece of plastic wrap in a small baking dish and add ¼ of the paste. Add on salmon filet (skin side down), then top with ½ of the total paste, the other piece of salmon (skin side up) then the remaining ¼ of the paste. Cover tightly with plastic wrap then weight down the salmon with a cast iron pan or canned goods for about 36-48 hours – more or less depending on how thick the filets are. Unwrap, brush off the marinated and thinly slice. Serve with toast, bagels, cheese, or anything you can dream up! Keeps for about 7 days in the fridge.