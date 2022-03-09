In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N. Today he is showing us how to make Soppressata & Rabe Calzones.
Ingredients:
- 1- 16oz. Pizza Dough
- 4oz. Soppressata, chopped
- 1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped, sautéed in garlic
- 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup Provolone, shredded
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- 1 pinch Garlic Granules
- As Needed Marinara, for dipping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Roll out dough, add soppressata, rabe and cheeses. Fold over the dough to seal.
- Brush the calzone with half of the oil and bake until golden brown.
- Mix the remaining oil with parmesan, Italian seasoning and garlic.
- Brush the calzone with oil and bake for 1 more minute. Serve with marinara dipping sauce.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.