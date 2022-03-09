In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N. Today he is showing us how to make Soppressata & Rabe Calzones.

Ingredients:

1- 16oz. Pizza Dough

4oz. Soppressata, chopped

1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped, sautéed in garlic

1 cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Provolone, shredded

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

1 pinch Garlic Granules

As Needed Marinara, for dipping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Roll out dough, add soppressata, rabe and cheeses. Fold over the dough to seal. Brush the calzone with half of the oil and bake until golden brown. Mix the remaining oil with parmesan, Italian seasoning and garlic. Brush the calzone with oil and bake for 1 more minute. Serve with marinara dipping sauce.