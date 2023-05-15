This morning in our kitchen, we welcomed back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N. He made us a snap pea salad perfect for spring and summer.

Ingredients:

Snap Peas, blanched in salted water

6 Radishes, sliced

1ea. Shallots, sliced

2 Tablespoons Dill, chopped

1 cup Ricotta

1ea. Lemon

1 Tablespoon Honey

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 pinch Black Pepper

Directions:

Lightly dress peas, radish, shallots and radish with some of the olive oil, lemon, salt and

pepper. Add remaining oil and lemon, honey, salt and pepper to the ricotta. Spread ricotta on

plate, top with salad.