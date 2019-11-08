In the Kitchen: Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce

Chef/Owner and Pitmaster, Andy Husbands, from The Smoke Shop joins Teh Rhode Show making his “Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce”.

Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce from Andy’s upcoming book: Back Yard BBQ: How to Eat, Drink, and Party Like a Pitmaster

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (170 g) blackstrap molasses

1/2 cup (120 ml) apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup (107 g) packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar

1 cup (93 g) thinly sliced jalapeño peppers (3 to 4 large jalapeños)

2 tablespoons (28 ml) Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon (16 g) tomato paste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon hickory powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon anise or fennel seeds

2 cups (544 g) ketchup

2 teaspoons (10 g) kosher salt

STEPS

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Yield: 3 1/3 cups (780 ml)

Combine the molasses, vinegar, and brown and granulated sugars in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add the jalapeños, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, garlic powder, hickory powder, cumin, mustard, thyme, and anise or fennel seeds. Stir well to incorporate. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk in the ketchup and salt, and simmer for 2 minutes more. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate for up to 1 month for storage.

Chef Andy Husbands is also participating in the

17th Annual Celebration for Kids hosted by Rodman for Kids – Saturday, December 7th

Celebration for Kids is the holiday season’s greatest party, featuring

delectable cuisine prepared by over 70 of Boston’s best chefs

a colossal holiday shopping gallery silent auction

a thrilling live auction of priceless items

dancing to the World Premier Band

Proceeds from Celebration for Kids are devoted to brightening the lives of at-risk kids during the holiday season and all year long.

Chef Andy Husbands is an author and the legendary Pitmaster behind Boston’s award-winning Smoke Shop restaurants with locations in Boston’s Seaport, Kendall Square, Assembly Row and coming soon to the new Hub Hall in Boston’s North Station. Andy’s newest book, The Smoke Shop’s Backyard BBQ Eat, Drink, and Party Like a Pitmaster is available for pre-order now on Amazon!

The Smoke Shop, with locations in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, Boston’s Seaport, and Somerville’s Assembly Row, is a culmination of over two decades of practice, planning, and research by World Barbeque Champion Chef Andy Husbands. The menu showcases slow-cooked, competition-style barbeque including platters of meats with savory sides such as sweet and spicy collard greens. A 100+ American Whiskey selection features elevated takes on Southern cocktails. Live entertainment, full pig roasts combined with family style hospitality will transcend you to your favorite memories of barbeques. For more information, please visit thesmokeshopbbq.com.

