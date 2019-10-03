In the Kitchen: Smokey Braised Lamb Shanks

Owner/Executive Chef Adam Batchelder of Smoke & Squeal BBQ joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Smokey Braised Lamb Shanks.

Ingredients:

1 Tb olive oil

4 lamb shanks

1 large onion chopped

4 large carrots cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 large celery stalks cut into 1/2 inch peices

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 Tb tomato paste

1 pint of dark beer

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped

1 sprig fresh rosemary chopped

Directions:

In large oven safe pan, heat olive oil on medium. Season lamb with salt pepper and brown on all sides. Once complete, remove lamb from pan and set aside. With the pan hot, add the onions, carrots, celery, garlic, and stir until well combined. Cook vegetables just until moisture starts to come out and pour in beer, making sure to deglaze the pan and release all the good bits from the bottom of the pan. Add tomato paste and return lamb to mixture. Place pan inside smoker at 220-225 degrees for 4 hours or an internal temp of 165-180 has been reached. Once tender, pull lamb out of pan and reduce cooking liquid by half on stovetop. Finish with sale, pepper, fresh parsley and rosemary to taste. Serve lamb on top of mashed potatoes using cooking liquid as sauce. Note: if you do not have a smoker, this can be cooked in your over. (Place a piece of parchment over the entire dish and cover pan with lid. Cook at 300F for 3.5 hours or an internal temp of 165-180 has been reached) If you want this in your crock-pot place inside crock-pot and cook on low for 6 hours.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

