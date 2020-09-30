In the Kitchen: Smokey Black Bean Chili

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for smokey black bean chili.

Ingredients:
1ea. Onion, medium dice
4 cloves Garlic, minced
2ea. Jalapeños, minced
3 cans Black Beans
2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
1.5 Tablespoons Cumin
1.5 Tablespoons Chili Powder
1teaspoon Garlic Granules
1teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
1pinch Cracked Black Pepper
3 cups Tomato Puree
2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1/8 cup Chocolate Chips (unsweetened)
1 – 4 small shots Tabasco Sauce
As Needed Kosher Salt
As Needed Cooking Oil
As Needed Water or Veg Stock


Toppings:
As Needed – Cilantro, Yogurt, Cotija, Red Onions, Hot Sauce, Tortilla Crisps

Directions:
In a medium sized pot over medium high heat, sauce onions, garlic, and jalapenos in a small
amount of oil. Once soft addle other ingredients and simmer for20 – 30 minutes. If desired, add
more of the ingredients of your choice. Top with all or some of the optional toppings.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams