In the Kitchen: Smokey Black Bean Chili

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for smokey black bean chili.
Ingredients:
1ea. Onion, medium dice
4 cloves Garlic, minced
2ea. Jalapeños, minced
3 cans Black Beans
2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika
1.5 Tablespoons Cumin
1.5 Tablespoons Chili Powder
1teaspoon Garlic Granules
1teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
1pinch Cracked Black Pepper
3 cups Tomato Puree
2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar
1/8 cup Chocolate Chips (unsweetened)
1 – 4 small shots Tabasco Sauce
As Needed Kosher Salt
As Needed Cooking Oil
As Needed Water or Veg Stock
Toppings:
As Needed – Cilantro, Yogurt, Cotija, Red Onions, Hot Sauce, Tortilla Crisps
Directions:
In a medium sized pot over medium high heat, sauce onions, garlic, and jalapenos in a small
amount of oil. Once soft addle other ingredients and simmer for20 – 30 minutes. If desired, add
more of the ingredients of your choice. Top with all or some of the optional toppings.
