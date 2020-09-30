In the Kitchen: Smokey Black Bean Chili

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a recipe for smokey black bean chili.

Ingredients:

1ea. Onion, medium dice

4 cloves Garlic, minced

2ea. Jalapeños, minced

3 cans Black Beans

2 Tablespoons Smoked Paprika

1.5 Tablespoons Cumin

1.5 Tablespoons Chili Powder

1teaspoon Garlic Granules

1teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

1pinch Cracked Black Pepper

3 cups Tomato Puree

2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1/8 cup Chocolate Chips (unsweetened)

1 – 4 small shots Tabasco Sauce

As Needed Kosher Salt

As Needed Cooking Oil

As Needed Water or Veg Stock



Toppings:

As Needed – Cilantro, Yogurt, Cotija, Red Onions, Hot Sauce, Tortilla Crisps



Directions:

In a medium sized pot over medium high heat, sauce onions, garlic, and jalapenos in a small

amount of oil. Once soft addle other ingredients and simmer for20 – 30 minutes. If desired, add

more of the ingredients of your choice. Top with all or some of the optional toppings.

