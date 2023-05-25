In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Thomas Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille making a Smoked Reuben Sandwich.

Ingredients:

Mustard Spice rub

Cajun Seasoning

Sugar

Salt

Garlic

Pepper

Cinnamon

Secret ingredient X from Phil’s (it is a liquid mixture of beers and Dr. Pepper soda!)

Directions:

Coat the corned beef in the mustard and liberally rub the beef with the seasonings. Smoke at 225 degrees for 6 hours. Braise it in the liquid mixture for 12 hours at 225 degrees.