In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Thomas Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille making a Smoked Reuben Sandwich.

They are taking part in the Wakefield Music Festival happening on May 27.

Ingredients:

  • Mustard Spice rub
  • Cajun Seasoning
  • Sugar
  • Salt
  • Garlic
  • Pepper
  • Cinnamon
  • Secret ingredient X from Phil’s (it is a liquid mixture of beers and Dr. Pepper soda!)

Directions:

  1. Coat the corned beef in the mustard and liberally rub the beef with the seasonings.
  2. Smoke at 225 degrees for 6 hours.
  3. Braise it in the liquid mixture for 12 hours at 225 degrees.

