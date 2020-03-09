In the Kitchen: Smoked Paprika Cavatelli

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Oliver Williams from Sarto making their Smoked Paprika Cavatelli.
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. smoked paprika cavatelli
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 shallots
- 1/2 cup garlic confit
- 2 cups Parmesan broth
- 2 cups roasted broccoli
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 4 tablespoons Harissa Breadcrumbs
- 1 sprig mint
- 4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
Directions:
- Sweat shallots briefly in extra virgin olive oil, then add white wine and garlic confit
- Add parmesan broth & butter and reduce
- Add cavatelli to boiling water and cook for 4 minutes
- Add broccoli and sherry vinegar
- Toss cavatelli in sauce and finish with juice for lemon
- Garnish with breadcrumbs and chiffonade mint
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.