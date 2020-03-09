Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Smoked Paprika Cavatelli

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Oliver Williams from Sarto making their Smoked Paprika Cavatelli.

Ingredients:
  • 12 oz. smoked paprika cavatelli
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 2 shallots
  • 1/2 cup garlic confit
  • 2 cups Parmesan broth
  • 2 cups roasted broccoli
  • 2 sticks butter
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 4 tablespoons Harissa Breadcrumbs
  • 1 sprig mint
  • 4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
Directions:
  1. Sweat shallots briefly in extra virgin olive oil, then add white wine and garlic confit
  2. Add parmesan broth & butter and reduce
  3. Add cavatelli to boiling water and cook for 4 minutes
  4. Add broccoli and sherry vinegar
  5. Toss cavatelli in sauce and finish with juice for lemon
  6. Garnish with breadcrumbs and chiffonade mint

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com