In the Kitchen: Smoked Paprika Cavatelli

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Oliver Williams from Sarto making their Smoked Paprika Cavatelli.

Ingredients:

12 oz. smoked paprika cavatelli

1 cup white wine

2 shallots

1/2 cup garlic confit

2 cups Parmesan broth

2 cups roasted broccoli

2 sticks butter

1 lemon, juiced

4 tablespoons Harissa Breadcrumbs

1 sprig mint

4 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Directions:

Sweat shallots briefly in extra virgin olive oil, then add white wine and garlic confit Add parmesan broth & butter and reduce Add cavatelli to boiling water and cook for 4 minutes Add broccoli and sherry vinegar Toss cavatelli in sauce and finish with juice for lemon Garnish with breadcrumbs and chiffonade mint

