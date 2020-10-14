In the Kitchen: Smoked Chicken Chowder

In the kitchen this morning, we welcomed back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Smoked Chicken Chowder.
Ingredients:
- 1.25lb Chicken, poached, pulled, lightly smoked
- 1 cup Onions, small dice
- 1 cup Sugar Pumpkin, small dice, lightly roasted
- 1 cup Corn, lightly roasted
- 1/2 cup Applewood Bacon, cooked
- 1/4 cup Jalapenos, minced, lightly roasted
- 1 quart Chicken Broth
- 1 pint Heavy Cream
- 1 pinch Paprika
- 1 pinch Dill, chopped
- 1 pinch Parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup Roux (flour and butter mixed)
- As Needed Tabasco Sauce (to taste)
- As Needed Kosher Salt
- As Needed Olive Oil (about 2 Tablespoons)
- As Needed Croutons
Directions:
- In a sauce pot over medium – high heat add oil and onions.
- Saute until cooked.
- Add stock and cream and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling reduce to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add in all other cooked ingredients.
