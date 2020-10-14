In the Kitchen: Smoked Chicken Chowder

In the kitchen this morning, we welcomed back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Smoked Chicken Chowder.

Ingredients:

1.25lb Chicken, poached, pulled, lightly smoked

1 cup Onions, small dice

1 cup Sugar Pumpkin, small dice, lightly roasted

1 cup Corn, lightly roasted

1/2 cup Applewood Bacon, cooked

1/4 cup Jalapenos, minced, lightly roasted

1 quart Chicken Broth

1 pint Heavy Cream

1 pinch Paprika

1 pinch Dill, chopped

1 pinch Parsley, chopped

1/4 cup Roux (flour and butter mixed)

As Needed Tabasco Sauce (to taste)

As Needed Kosher Salt

As Needed Olive Oil (about 2 Tablespoons)

As Needed Croutons

Directions:

In a sauce pot over medium – high heat add oil and onions. Saute until cooked. Add stock and cream and bring to a boil. Once boiling reduce to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes. Add in all other cooked ingredients.

