In the Kitchen: Smoked Chicken Chowder

In the kitchen this morning, we welcomed back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Smoked Chicken Chowder.

Ingredients:
  • 1.25lb Chicken, poached, pulled, lightly smoked
  • 1 cup Onions, small dice
  • 1 cup Sugar Pumpkin, small dice, lightly roasted
  • 1 cup Corn, lightly roasted
  • 1/2 cup Applewood Bacon, cooked
  • 1/4 cup Jalapenos, minced, lightly roasted
  • 1 quart Chicken Broth
  • 1 pint Heavy Cream
  • 1 pinch Paprika
  • 1 pinch Dill, chopped
  • 1 pinch Parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Roux (flour and butter mixed)
  • As Needed Tabasco Sauce (to taste)
  • As Needed Kosher Salt
  • As Needed Olive Oil (about 2 Tablespoons)
  • As Needed Croutons
Directions:
  1. In a sauce pot over medium – high heat add oil and onions.
  2. Saute until cooked.
  3. Add stock and cream and bring to a boil.
  4. Once boiling reduce to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Add in all other cooked ingredients.

