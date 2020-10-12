In the Kitchen: Smoked Blue Fish Pate

This morning in the kitchen, we are joined by Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Smoked Blue Fish Pate also known as Pate de Poisson Bleu Fume. This recipe is for a smoked fish pate. All the ingredients are blended together and then

stored in the fridge.

Ingredients:

1 Lb Smoked Blue Fish, picked for bones

1 Lb Cream Cheese

10 oz Unsalted Butter, cubed and softened

1T Horseradish

1T Worcestershire sauce

Dash Tabasco

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the robo coupe (food processor) and blend until all are incorporated and a smooth consistency is achieved. Store in a tub, labeled and dated.

