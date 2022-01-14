In the Kitchen: Slow-roasted Pork Belly

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Andy Whatley from Lucky’s Lounge in Boston making a slow-roasted pork belly with a sweet chili glaze, endive, plantain puree, and pickled tomatillo.

Ingredients and Directions for Pork Belly Rub:
  • 50 grams cumin
  • 70 grams Chili Powder
  • 15 grams ancho pepper powder
  • 5 grams granulated garlic
  • 5 grams onion powder
  • 4 grams cinnamon
  • 200 gram salt
  • 150 grams brown sugar
  • 2 grams cayenne pepper
  1. This makes enough for 10lb pork belly.
  2. Generously cover the entire belly, rubbing the seasoning in so it sticks.
  3. Cook the pork belly in a 275 degree oven for 3.5 hours.
  4. Let cool and then cut into 1.5-2 inch squares.
Ingredients and Directions for Plantain Puree:
  • 3 Each Plantain
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup water
  • TT salt
  • 1 T apple cider vinegar
  1. Put plantains in oven at 320 for 10 minutes to soften, remove from skin and put in blender with the other ingredients.
  2. Blend until smooth and season with salt.
Ingredients and Directions for Pork Belly Glaze:
  • 1 poblano pepper, minced
  • 2 ea lime juice
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 3 T ancho Pepper powder
  • 1 Quart water
  • 1 quart sugar
  • 1 T chili flake
  • 1 tsp Salt
  1. Bring ingredients together in sauce pot, bring to simmer and reduce by 1/4.
Ingredients and Directions for Pickling liquid for Tomatillo:
  • 1 tsp mustard seed
  • 3 ea bay leaf
  • 1 tsp whole black pepper
  • 3 TBSP sugar
  • 1 TBSP salt
  • 2 Cup White Vinegar
  • 1 Cup Water
  1. Combine ingredients in sauce pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Pour over tomatillos (cut into 1/8th wedges).

