In the Kitchen: Slow-roasted Pork Belly

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Andy Whatley from Lucky’s Lounge in Boston making a slow-roasted pork belly with a sweet chili glaze, endive, plantain puree, and pickled tomatillo.
Ingredients and Directions for Pork Belly Rub:
- 50 grams cumin
- 70 grams Chili Powder
- 15 grams ancho pepper powder
- 5 grams granulated garlic
- 5 grams onion powder
- 4 grams cinnamon
- 200 gram salt
- 150 grams brown sugar
- 2 grams cayenne pepper
- This makes enough for 10lb pork belly.
- Generously cover the entire belly, rubbing the seasoning in so it sticks.
- Cook the pork belly in a 275 degree oven for 3.5 hours.
- Let cool and then cut into 1.5-2 inch squares.
Ingredients and Directions for Plantain Puree:
- 3 Each Plantain
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup water
- TT salt
- 1 T apple cider vinegar
- Put plantains in oven at 320 for 10 minutes to soften, remove from skin and put in blender with the other ingredients.
- Blend until smooth and season with salt.
Ingredients and Directions for Pork Belly Glaze:
- 1 poblano pepper, minced
- 2 ea lime juice
- 1 tsp cumin
- 3 T ancho Pepper powder
- 1 Quart water
- 1 quart sugar
- 1 T chili flake
- 1 tsp Salt
- Bring ingredients together in sauce pot, bring to simmer and reduce by 1/4.
Ingredients and Directions for Pickling liquid for Tomatillo:
- 1 tsp mustard seed
- 3 ea bay leaf
- 1 tsp whole black pepper
- 3 TBSP sugar
- 1 TBSP salt
- 2 Cup White Vinegar
- 1 Cup Water
- Combine ingredients in sauce pot and bring to a boil.
- Pour over tomatillos (cut into 1/8th wedges).
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.