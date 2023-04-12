In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Sirloin Skewers with Charred Onion Vinaigrette.
Ingredients:
- 8 Sirloin Kabobs
- 8 Red onions
- Steak Teriyaki marinade
- 8 Charred Onion Vinaigrette
- 2 Small Spring Onions, sliced, seasoned grilled
- 1/2 bunch Parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 pinch Kosher Sal
Instructions:
- Grilled kabobs and top with vinaigrette sauce
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.