In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Sirloin Skewers with Charred Onion Vinaigrette.

Ingredients:

  • 8 Sirloin Kabobs
  • 8 Red onions
  • Steak Teriyaki marinade
  • 8 Charred Onion Vinaigrette
  • 2 Small Spring Onions, sliced, seasoned grilled
  • 1/2 bunch Parsley, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/8 cup Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 pinch Kosher Sal

Instructions:

  1. Grilled kabobs and top with vinaigrette sauce

