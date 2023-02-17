In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves from O Dinis making Sirloin and Chouriço Kabobs.
Ingredients:
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper
- 1/2 glass wine of choice
- salt & pepper to taste
- bay leaf
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients and place in fridge for at least two hours, preferably overnight.
