In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Derek Paquin from Towne House Fall River/Douro Steakhouse making their Signature Filet Mignon Gnocchi. It is a petite filet over creamy spinach and sundried tomato sauce with gnocchi.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon marinated sun dried tomatoes garlic mix (special mix in-house…viewers can buy store bought)

2 oz white wine

2 oz blue cheese crumble

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup gnocchi

1 oz spinach (handful)

4 oz Petite filet

Salt

Butter

Directions:

Heat a small sauté pan on medium heat Add sundried mix and 2 oz white wine to pan Once steam is forming add cream and cheese stirring to melt Add gnocchi cover and reduce heat; cook for about 5 minutes While gnocchi is cooking, prepare steak Salt the steak and sear in clarified butter for about 5 minutes Put steak in oven 375 degrees for 5 minutes per temp increase, meaning a medium steak will be in the oven for about 10 minutes Once cream is reduced but still a little loose add spinach and cover for 1.5 minutes Remove steak from the oven allowing it to rest for 5 minutes Turn off the heat for the gnocchi and remove the lid and stir Plate gnocchi placing filet in center and arrange Add a balsamic glaze, if desired to bring it together