In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Derek Paquin from Towne House Fall River/Douro Steakhouse making their Signature Filet Mignon Gnocchi. It is a petite filet over creamy spinach and sundried tomato sauce with gnocchi.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoon marinated sun dried tomatoes garlic mix (special mix in-house…viewers can buy store bought)
  • 2 oz white wine
  • 2 oz blue cheese crumble
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup gnocchi
  • 1 oz spinach (handful)
  • 4 oz Petite filet
  • Salt
  • Butter

Directions:

  1. Heat a small sauté pan on medium heat
  2. Add sundried mix and 2 oz white wine to pan
  3. Once steam is forming add cream and cheese stirring to melt
  4. Add gnocchi cover and reduce heat; cook for about 5 minutes
  5. While gnocchi is cooking, prepare steak
  6. Salt the steak and sear in clarified butter for about 5 minutes
  7. Put steak in oven 375 degrees for 5 minutes per temp increase, meaning a medium steak will be in the oven for about 10 minutes
  8. Once cream is reduced but still a little loose add spinach and cover for 1.5 minutes
  9. Remove steak from the oven allowing it to rest for 5 minutes
  10. Turn off the heat for the gnocchi and remove the lid and stir
  11. Plate gnocchi placing filet in center and arrange
  12. Add a balsamic glaze, if desired to bring it together

