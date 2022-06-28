In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Derek Paquin from Towne House Fall River/Douro Steakhouse making their Signature Filet Mignon Gnocchi. It is a petite filet over creamy spinach and sundried tomato sauce with gnocchi.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoon marinated sun dried tomatoes garlic mix (special mix in-house…viewers can buy store bought)
- 2 oz white wine
- 2 oz blue cheese crumble
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup gnocchi
- 1 oz spinach (handful)
- 4 oz Petite filet
- Salt
- Butter
Directions:
- Heat a small sauté pan on medium heat
- Add sundried mix and 2 oz white wine to pan
- Once steam is forming add cream and cheese stirring to melt
- Add gnocchi cover and reduce heat; cook for about 5 minutes
- While gnocchi is cooking, prepare steak
- Salt the steak and sear in clarified butter for about 5 minutes
- Put steak in oven 375 degrees for 5 minutes per temp increase, meaning a medium steak will be in the oven for about 10 minutes
- Once cream is reduced but still a little loose add spinach and cover for 1.5 minutes
- Remove steak from the oven allowing it to rest for 5 minutes
- Turn off the heat for the gnocchi and remove the lid and stir
- Plate gnocchi placing filet in center and arrange
- Add a balsamic glaze, if desired to bring it together
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.