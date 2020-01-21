In the Kitchen: Shrimp Wonton Stir Fry

Live Now
This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar making stir-fried shrimp and vegetables tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, served on a bed of rice, and topped with crispy wonton strips and green onions.

12 41/50 Shrimp, tail off
6 oz. White Rice
8 oz. Red Bell Peppers
6 oz. Carrots, shredded
8 oz. Broccoli Florets
6 oz. Mushrooms, sliced
6 oz. Onions, seasoned
8 oz. Celery
3 tbsp. Garlic, chopped
2 oz. Stir Fry Sauce
1/2 cup Wonton Strips
1 tbsp. Green Onions, sliced

Cook white rice per directions. Saute vegetables in lightly oiled pan. Saute 12 shrimp in lightly oiled pan. Season shrimp with blackened seasoning. Combine ingredients and toss. Place rice in center of plate and top with shrimp and vegetables. Place wonton strips on top. Sprinkle sliced green onions over entire dish.

