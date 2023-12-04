In the kitchen, we welcomed Chef Jules Mendoza from Maiz in Wakefield, R.I.

On the menu was Shrimp Tacos & Tostada de Tinga

Ingredients:Shrimp Tacos –

4 soft corn tortillas

16 jumbo shrimp

2 tbsp cajun seasoning

1.5 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

0.5 cup fresh diced pineapple

4 tbsp chipotle aioli

fresh cilantro for garnish

Tostada de Tinga –

1 crispy tostada

4 oz chicken tinga

0.5 cup black beans

0.5 cup chopped iceberg lettuce

2 tbsp crema

2 tbsp cotija cheese

Cooking Instructions: Shrimp Tacos –

In a saute pan add the shrimp and cajun seasoning, and cook until the shrimp is ready. On a flat top or in a hot nonstick pan add 1/4 of the mozzarella, then put one tortilla on top, and flip after a few seconds, the mozzarella should be a nice brown color on one side and it should be “stuck” to the tortilla on the other. Move your tortilla away from the heat and assemble the rest of the ingredients on top, starting with the cabbage, then the cooked shrimp, pineapple, chipotle aioli, and fresh cilantro on the very top. Repeat all steps with the rest of the tortillas.

Tostada de Tinga –

Heat up beans and chicken tinga. And then assemble. Start with the tostada on the bottom, then top it with the beans, lettuce, chicken tinga, crema, and cotija cheese.