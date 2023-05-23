In the kitchen today, we welcome Brynn Weaver who is a contestant on MasterChef: United Tastes of America. Today she is making Shrimp Skewers with Herb Butter with a Grilled Summer Salad.

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp

2-3 medium leeks

2 peaches

2 corn cobs

1 small carton cherry tomatoes

Fresh parsley

Fresh basil

1/2 cup butter

2 lemons

Garlic

Olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 1/2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

Cayenne pepper

Smoked paprika

Salt

Pepper

Skewers

Directions for the Herb Butter:

In food processor combine 1/3 cup each of fresh basil and parsley and 4 garlic cloves- pulse until finely chopped. Add butter, 1/4 cup olive oil, juice of 1 and 1/2 lemons and 1/4 tsp each smoked paprika and cayenne- blend until well mixed. Transfer and divide to two small bowls and set aside

Directions for Salad Dressing:

In small bowl combine honey, white balsamic and juice and zest of 1/2 lemon Slowly whisk in 2 1/2 tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for the Salad:

Heat grill or grill pan to med/high Grill shucked corn 10-15 minutes Cut dark green leaves from leeks, slice in half vertically, rinse insides well and pat dry- brush both sides lightly with olive oil and grill – about 5 minutes per side Slice peaches into 1/2 in wedges and grill 2 minutes per side Slice leeks and peaches to about 1/2 inch, cut corn from cob Combine with sliced tomatoes, parsley and diced basil Drizzle with dressing and gently fold to combine

Directions for the Shrimp:

Arrange shrimp on skewers Salt and pepper Lightly brush with herbed butter Grill on med-high about 5 minutes per side Transfer to tray and coat both sides with reserved herb butter