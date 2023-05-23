In the kitchen today, we welcome Brynn Weaver who is a contestant on MasterChef: United Tastes of America. Today she is making Shrimp Skewers with Herb Butter with a Grilled Summer Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb shrimp
  • 2-3 medium leeks
  • 2 peaches
  • 2 corn cobs
  • 1 small carton cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh parsley
  • Fresh basil
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 lemons
  • Garlic
  • Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 1/2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Smoked paprika
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Skewers

Directions for the Herb Butter:

  1. In food processor combine 1/3 cup each of fresh basil and parsley and 4 garlic cloves- pulse until finely chopped.
  2. Add butter, 1/4 cup olive oil, juice of 1 and 1/2 lemons and 1/4 tsp each smoked paprika and cayenne- blend until well mixed.
  3. Transfer and divide to two small bowls and set aside

Directions for Salad Dressing:

  1. In small bowl combine honey, white balsamic and juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
  2. Slowly whisk in 2 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  3. Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for the Salad:

  1. Heat grill or grill pan to med/high
  2. Grill shucked corn 10-15 minutes
  3. Cut dark green leaves from leeks, slice in half vertically, rinse insides well and pat dry- brush both sides lightly with olive oil and grill – about 5 minutes per side
  4. Slice peaches into 1/2 in wedges and grill 2 minutes per side
  5. Slice leeks and peaches to about 1/2 inch, cut corn from cob
  6. Combine with sliced tomatoes, parsley and diced basil
  7. Drizzle with dressing and gently fold to combine

Directions for the Shrimp:

  1. Arrange shrimp on skewers
  2. Salt and pepper
  3. Lightly brush with herbed butter
  4. Grill on med-high about 5 minutes per side
  5. Transfer to tray and coat both sides with reserved herb butter

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.