In the kitchen today, we welcome Brynn Weaver who is a contestant on MasterChef: United Tastes of America. Today she is making Shrimp Skewers with Herb Butter with a Grilled Summer Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb shrimp
- 2-3 medium leeks
- 2 peaches
- 2 corn cobs
- 1 small carton cherry tomatoes
- Fresh parsley
- Fresh basil
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 lemons
- Garlic
- Olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 1/2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- Cayenne pepper
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
- Skewers
Directions for the Herb Butter:
- In food processor combine 1/3 cup each of fresh basil and parsley and 4 garlic cloves- pulse until finely chopped.
- Add butter, 1/4 cup olive oil, juice of 1 and 1/2 lemons and 1/4 tsp each smoked paprika and cayenne- blend until well mixed.
- Transfer and divide to two small bowls and set aside
Directions for Salad Dressing:
- In small bowl combine honey, white balsamic and juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
- Slowly whisk in 2 1/2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions for the Salad:
- Heat grill or grill pan to med/high
- Grill shucked corn 10-15 minutes
- Cut dark green leaves from leeks, slice in half vertically, rinse insides well and pat dry- brush both sides lightly with olive oil and grill – about 5 minutes per side
- Slice peaches into 1/2 in wedges and grill 2 minutes per side
- Slice leeks and peaches to about 1/2 inch, cut corn from cob
- Combine with sliced tomatoes, parsley and diced basil
- Drizzle with dressing and gently fold to combine
Directions for the Shrimp:
- Arrange shrimp on skewers
- Salt and pepper
- Lightly brush with herbed butter
- Grill on med-high about 5 minutes per side
- Transfer to tray and coat both sides with reserved herb butter
