In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Todd Camp from Greenwich Cove Kitchen, making Shrimp Scampi Toast.
Ingredients:
- 6 each 25/30 Shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 2 pieces Thick sliced bread, Focaccia or Sourdough, toasted
- 1/2 cup White Wine, Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc
- 1 cup Clam Juice
- 1 Tbs Capers, rinsed & drained
- 1 Tbs Parsley, chopped
- 2 each Lemon Wedges
- 1/4 cup Unsalted Butter, cut into cubes
Directions:
- Place a medium sauté pan on your stove over medium high heat. Allow the pan to heat for 2-3 minutes. Meanwhile, lay the shrimp out on a plate and season with salt on both sides.
- Add 2 Tbs of canola oil to the pan. Give the oil about 30 seconds to heat. Add the shrimp, one at a time, to the pan and cook for 30 seconds on each side.
- After the shrimp have cooked on both sides for 30 seconds, remove the pan from the stove and add the white wine. Return the pan to the stove to allow the wine to reduce.
- Once wine has almost evaporated, add the clam juice, capers, and squeeze in the lemon juice from the lemon wedges.
- Allow the sauce to start to reduce, add the butter to the pan and immediately swirl the pan on the stove to melt the butter. Add the chopped parsley to the pan.
- To plate, place the bread on a plate in a stacked manner ( like an X ), place the shrimp on the bread in different spots, pour the pan sauce over the shrimp and bread.
- Serve and enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.