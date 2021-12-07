In the Kitchen: Shrimp Mozambique

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef and Caterer Sydney McClymonds, from SM Personal Chef and Catering. She is showing us how to make Shrimp Mozambique.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lb peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 white onion (thin sliced)
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 tablespoon crushed Portuguese peppers
- 2 cups white wine
- 1 link chourico (sliced)
- 1 packet sazon
- 1/2 cup banana peppers
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a large sauté pan add olive oil and turn to medium high heat.
- Add chourico and cook for 1 minute constantly stirring.
- Add onions and garlic cook for another minute.
- Add shrimp and cook until shrimp begins to turn pink.
- Deglaze pan with lemon juice and white wine.
- Add crushed peppers, banana peppers, sazon, butter, salt and pepper and reduce heat to low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes.
- Once sauce is reduced remove from heat
