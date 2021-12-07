In the Kitchen: Shrimp Mozambique

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef and Caterer Sydney McClymonds, from SM Personal Chef and Catering. She is showing us how to make Shrimp Mozambique.

Ingredients:
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 lb peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 1 white onion (thin sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 tablespoon crushed Portuguese peppers
  • 2 cups white wine
  • 1 link chourico (sliced)
  • 1 packet sazon
  • 1/2 cup banana peppers
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. In a large sauté pan add olive oil and turn to medium high heat.
  2. Add chourico and cook for 1 minute constantly stirring.
  3. Add onions and garlic cook for another minute.
  4. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp begins to turn pink.
  5. Deglaze pan with lemon juice and white wine.
  6. Add crushed peppers, banana peppers, sazon, butter, salt and pepper and reduce heat to low and let simmer for 8-10 minutes.
  7. Once sauce is reduced remove from heat

