Breaking News
Crews battle smoky fire at Woonsocket home
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Tony Hernandez from La Collina Restaurant, located at Hillside Country Club, making their Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese.

Ingredients:
  • 3oz Lobster meat (chopped, save claws)
  • 3oz Shrimp (chopped)
  • 3oz Housemade marinara
  • 2oz Minced Carrots, Celery and Onion
  • 2oz Heavy Cream
  • 2oz Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 8oz Trombette Pasta
  • 1oz Minced Garlic
  • 2oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1oz Red Wine
  • 6 Basil Leaves (chffonade)
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. Heat pan. Add oil and garlic.
  2. Lightly brown garlic then add in minced vegetables.
  3. Saute until vegetables are tender
  4. Add in chopped shrimp and saute lightly. Do not cook through.
  5. Add in red wine and reduce by half.
  6. Add marinara sauce and heavy cream. Lett cook for 1 minute.
  7. Add grated Parmesan, pasta and basil leaves and cook for 1 minute.
  8. Add lobster and finish heating.
  9. Salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com