In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Tony Hernandez from La Collina Restaurant, located at Hillside Country Club, making their Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese.
Ingredients:
- 3oz Lobster meat (chopped, save claws)
- 3oz Shrimp (chopped)
- 3oz Housemade marinara
- 2oz Minced Carrots, Celery and Onion
- 2oz Heavy Cream
- 2oz Grated Parmesan Cheese
- 8oz Trombette Pasta
- 1oz Minced Garlic
- 2oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1oz Red Wine
- 6 Basil Leaves (chffonade)
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat pan. Add oil and garlic.
- Lightly brown garlic then add in minced vegetables.
- Saute until vegetables are tender
- Add in chopped shrimp and saute lightly. Do not cook through.
- Add in red wine and reduce by half.
- Add marinara sauce and heavy cream. Lett cook for 1 minute.
- Add grated Parmesan, pasta and basil leaves and cook for 1 minute.
- Add lobster and finish heating.
- Salt and pepper to taste and serve.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.