In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Tony Hernandez from La Collina Restaurant, located at Hillside Country Club, making their Shrimp & Lobster Bolognese.

Ingredients:

3oz Lobster meat (chopped, save claws)

3oz Shrimp (chopped)

3oz Housemade marinara

2oz Minced Carrots, Celery and Onion

2oz Heavy Cream

2oz Grated Parmesan Cheese

8oz Trombette Pasta

1oz Minced Garlic

2oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1oz Red Wine

6 Basil Leaves (chffonade)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat pan. Add oil and garlic. Lightly brown garlic then add in minced vegetables. Saute until vegetables are tender Add in chopped shrimp and saute lightly. Do not cook through. Add in red wine and reduce by half. Add marinara sauce and heavy cream. Lett cook for 1 minute. Add grated Parmesan, pasta and basil leaves and cook for 1 minute. Add lobster and finish heating. Salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

