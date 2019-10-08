In the Kitchen: Shrimp in a Basil & Parmesan Cream Sauce

Today we welcome Chef Joe Baron from Cady’s Tavern making their Shrimp in a Basil & Parmesan Cream Sauce dish.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb of Fresh Shrimp Peeled
- 3 Tablespoons Butter
- 4 Tablespoons of Minced Garlic
- 1/2 yellow onion finely minced
- 3-4 oz of Roasted Red Peppers, thinly sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 Cup fresh Basil Leaves
- 1 Cup fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1/4 teas crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 Cup White Wine or chicken stock
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
Directions:
- Saute shrimp in 2 T of butter with salt & pepper, 1-2 min each side then remove.
- Add remaining butter.
- Saute onion, garlic, peppers, paprika, and red pepper flakes until peppers & onions softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add wine to deglaze the pan and bring to soft simmer until reduced.
- Reduce heat to medium low.
- Add cream and stir until sauce forms.
- Add Parmesan and stir until melted into sauce.
- Stir in basil.
- Simmer until wilted, 1-2 min.
- Add shrimp and reheat for 2 minutes
- Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve over pasta or zucchini noodles.
