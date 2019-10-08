In the Kitchen: Shrimp in a Basil & Parmesan Cream Sauce

Today we welcome Chef Joe Baron from Cady’s Tavern making their Shrimp in a Basil & Parmesan Cream Sauce dish.

Ingredients:

1.5 lb of Fresh Shrimp Peeled

3 Tablespoons Butter

4 Tablespoons of Minced Garlic

1/2 yellow onion finely minced

3-4 oz of Roasted Red Peppers, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1 Cup fresh Basil Leaves

1 Cup fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese

1/4 teas crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 Cup White Wine or chicken stock

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Directions:

Saute shrimp in 2 T of butter with salt & pepper, 1-2 min each side then remove. Add remaining butter. Saute onion, garlic, peppers, paprika, and red pepper flakes until peppers & onions softened, about 5 minutes. Add wine to deglaze the pan and bring to soft simmer until reduced. Reduce heat to medium low. Add cream and stir until sauce forms. Add Parmesan and stir until melted into sauce. Stir in basil. Simmer until wilted, 1-2 min. Add shrimp and reheat for 2 minutes Sprinkle with fresh basil and serve over pasta or zucchini noodles.

