In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Shrimp Gumbo.

Ingredients:

  • 2lbs Shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2lb Chorizo, diced, sautéed
  • 2 Poblano Peppers, medium dice
  • 1 Red Pepper, medium dice
  • 1 Onion, medium dice
  • 2 stalks Celery, medium dice
  • 2 Garlic Cloves, minced
  • 1 Jalapeño, medium dice
  • 1 cup Chopped Okra
  • 1 cup Tomato Puree
  • 1.5 cups Chicken Broth
  • 1/4 cup Roux
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 2 shots Tabasco Sauce
  • 2 Scallions, Sliced
  • 2 cups Cooked Brown Rice
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. Saute peppers, onions, celery, garlic in olive oil until soft.
  2. Add stock and tomato, thicken with roux.
  3. Add salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika, tabasco, chorizo and shrimp.
  4. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Add Okra and cook for additional 5 minutes.
  6. Serve over rice, top with scallions.

