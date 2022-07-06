In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Shrimp Gumbo.
Ingredients:
- 2lbs Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2lb Chorizo, diced, sautéed
- 2 Poblano Peppers, medium dice
- 1 Red Pepper, medium dice
- 1 Onion, medium dice
- 2 stalks Celery, medium dice
- 2 Garlic Cloves, minced
- 1 Jalapeño, medium dice
- 1 cup Chopped Okra
- 1 cup Tomato Puree
- 1.5 cups Chicken Broth
- 1/4 cup Roux
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 2 shots Tabasco Sauce
- 2 Scallions, Sliced
- 2 cups Cooked Brown Rice
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- Saute peppers, onions, celery, garlic in olive oil until soft.
- Add stock and tomato, thicken with roux.
- Add salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika, tabasco, chorizo and shrimp.
- Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add Okra and cook for additional 5 minutes.
- Serve over rice, top with scallions.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.