In the kitchen today, we welcome Personal Chef Katie King. Her business, Krunchy Kate, offers personal chef services, supplemental nutrition information and great online recipes for your family. She will be showing us how to make her Show-Stopping Salad.

Ingredients and Directions for the Creamy Vegan Tahini Vinaigrette:

1 ¾ Cup Tahini

2 Oranges Juiced

1 Head of Garlic chopped & sauteed in Olive Oil

¼ Cup Honey

½ Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

Salt & Pepper

1 Cup Hot Water- you may need a bit more to think out the dressing after it has been refrigerated

Whisk together and set aside.

Ingredients and Directions for the Salad:

2-3 Lbs. of Beets; washed, peeled, and chopped

Spices: Cinnamon, Garlic, Onion, Rosemary, Thyme, Ginger, Salt & Pepper

1 Large head of Kale – rinsed and chopped- the Kale will wilt down a bit so add more than you think you will need

1 Large can or 2 Small cans of Lentils, drained (You can steam your own, but I find canned Lentils have the perfect texture – Trader Joes also has cooked Lentils in the refrigerated section – these would be wonderful in this salad)

2 Cups of Cooked Barley

1 Jar of Sun-Dried Tomatoes – chopped (Save the olive oil for roasting beets – I refer to this as a double ingredient – you are getting flavored oil as well as the SDT)

½ Red Onion Chopped – Subtle but adds the right amount of bite

Sunflower Seeds (Optional)

Roasted Chickpeas (Optional)

Preheat Oven to 425° Line a large baking sheet with parchment, and add chopped Beets. Drizzle the Oil from the Sun-Dried Tomatoes over Beets, season with Cinnamon, Garlic, Onion, Rosemary, Thyme, Ginger, Salt & Pepper – toss to coat evenly. Roast for 25 minutes, flipping and then an additional 20. Beets should be browning on the edges and fork tender. If they are still hard, return to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes. Add Chopped Kale to a big bowl, toss with a little of the Tahini Vinaigrette. Once Beets are done cooking, add to bowl, allow the steam from the cooked beets to wilt down the kale. Add cooked Barley, drained Lentils, chopped Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and chopped onion. Mix and drizzle with more vinaigrette (Reserving about ½ – ¾ cup).