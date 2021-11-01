In the Kitchen: Short Rib Spaghetti

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Angie Armenise from Blackie’s making Short Rib Spaghetti. This recipe consists of braised and pulled beef short rib, Tuscan kale, black garlic cream and grated romano all tossed with spaghetti and finished with truffle crumbs.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs boneless or 3 lbs bone in (if you prefer) beef short ribs
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. whole butter
- ½ cup dry red wine
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 Tbsp. whole black peppercorns
- 64 oz. homemade or high quality beef broth
- 2 cloves black garlic
- 1 cup mixed thinly sliced raw (1/8 inch thick chef’s recommendation shiitake, crimini, oyster)
- 1 head tuscan kale, stemmed, 1 inch chopped leaves
- 2 Tbsp. roasted garlic puree
- 10 oz. heavy cream
- ¼ cup grated pecorino romano + 2 Tbsp. for crumbs
- ¼ cup panko
- ½ tsp. white truffle oil
- 1 lb cooked spaghetti (or your favorite long shape)
- Reserve beef braising liquid for sauce (4oz.)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Season short ribs generously with salt and pepper.
- Heat vegetable oil in a large non stick pan overy medium high heat.
- When oil is at a smoking point, carefully add in short ribs using caution not to crowd the pan. Do this step in batches if need be.
- Evenly sear (brown) on each side and set aside.
- Remove excess oil from pan and replace the short ribs over medium high heat.
- Pour in red wine, using caution around the flame. Once the red wine has reduced by half, add the bay leaf, beef stock, 1 black garlic clove & black peppercorns. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes to combine.
- Remove from heat and place in an oven safe casserole dish that allows the mixture to come 2/3 of the way up the sides of the short ribs.
- Cover with foil and cook @350 for 2 1/2-3 hours or until meat completely falls apart. Save the braising liquid. While the oven is still on, mix panko with 1 Tbsp of melted butter, salt and pepper and spread on a small pan. Place in the oven and toast 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add 2 Tbsp. grated romano and truffle oil. Mix to combine and toast again 2 minutes. Allow to cool, and set aside.
- When the meat cools, shred and remove any excess fat.
- Cook pasta to al dente and set aside.
- In a saute pan over medium low heat, add cooked short rib, black garlic clove, roasted garlic puree, braising liquid and heavy cream and simmer over low heat for aprox. 3-5 minutes
- Add 1 cup chopped tuscan kale and grated cheese, increase heat to medium high and add just cooked pasta to combine.
- Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and enjoy immediately.
