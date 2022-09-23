Chef Jeff Brodie from The Breachway Grill stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to make the following recipe:

Short Rib Raviolis in a Hunter Sauce

Ingredients:

5 short rib raviolis

1 14.5 ounce can of whole roma tomatoes

1/2 pint of button mushrooms

1/2 medium red onion

3 cloves garlic

1 cup of baby spinach

1/3 cup of demi glace

2 oz chopped italian parsley

2oz olive oil

Cooking Instructions:

Boil water for raviolis. Empty tomatoes into a bowl and crush with your hand. In a skillet add your olive oil heat to medium high. Add onions first and sautee for 3-5 minutes till translucent. Add garlic till fragrant about 30 seconds. Add sliced button mushrooms and your can of hand crushed roma tomatoes. Add your demi glace stir to combine, lower heat to medium low and simmer for 15 minutes. Once sauce has thickened stir in your spinach and add your boiled ravioli. Serve in a large bowl topped with parsley.