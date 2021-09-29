In the Kitchen: Short Rib Mac & Cheese

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Nick Rabar is here this morning to share his recipe for Short Rib Mac & Cheese with Garlic Herb Crumbs. His restaurant, Avenue N, has two locations, Rumford and Providence. This recipe should take about 45 minutes and serves 6-8 people.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lbs Beef Short Rib, braised, lightly shredded
  • 1 lb Pasta, cooked in lightly salted water
  • 2 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Fontina Cheese
  • 1/8 cup Gorgonzola
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic – Herb Butter
  • 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 Shallot, minced
  • As Needed: Bread Crumbs, Minced Chive Garnish
Directions:
  1. In a small sauce pan, sauce shallot in olive oil.
  2. Add cream and reduce slightly.
  3. Add cheeses and fold in cooked short rib and cooked pasta.
  4. Top with bread crumbs and bake until golden brown.
  5. Garnish with chives.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com