In the Kitchen: Short Rib Mac & Cheese

Nick Rabar is here this morning to share his recipe for Short Rib Mac & Cheese with Garlic Herb Crumbs. His restaurant, Avenue N, has two locations, Rumford and Providence. This recipe should take about 45 minutes and serves 6-8 people.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs Beef Short Rib, braised, lightly shredded
- 1 lb Pasta, cooked in lightly salted water
- 2 cups Heavy Cream
- 1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese
- 1/2 cup Fontina Cheese
- 1/8 cup Gorgonzola
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic – Herb Butter
- 2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 Shallot, minced
- As Needed: Bread Crumbs, Minced Chive Garnish
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan, sauce shallot in olive oil.
- Add cream and reduce slightly.
- Add cheeses and fold in cooked short rib and cooked pasta.
- Top with bread crumbs and bake until golden brown.
- Garnish with chives.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.