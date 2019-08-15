In the Kitchen: Shipyard’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dan Dipietro from Shipyard Pub at the Twin River Casino Hotel. He is making Shipyard’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip.
Ingredients for Step 1: Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (Makes 1 ¾ Fl. Oz)
- One 8 Oz. Package of plain Cream Cheese
- 2.5 Oz. Boursin Herbed Cream Cheese
- 2 Oz. of Habanero (Cleaned, Seeded, & Finely Diced) (Flesh only)
- 1/8 Cup of Shredded Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend
- 1-2 Tablespoons of Milk (To thin mixture)
Ingredients for Step 2: Habanero Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Makes 48oz of dip)
- 10 Oz. Artichoke Hearts, quartered & drained
- 1 ¾ Oz. of Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (See 1st Step)
- 16 Oz. of Mascarpone cheese
- 2 Oz. of Chives, chopped finely
- ½ Cup of Mayo
- ½ Cup of Grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1 Clove of Garlic, chopped finely
- 3 Oz. of Baby Spinach, washed & rough chopped
- Salt & Pepper to Taste (Season Lightly)
Directions for Step 1: Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (Makes 1 ¾ Fl. Oz)
- Prep your Habaneros by cutting them in half, removing seeds & stem.
- Finely dice the Habaneros being sure to use gloves. You need 2 oz. total of diced habanero (by weight). If more heat is desired, you can add more habanero. The recipe’s 2 Oz. will result in a nice amount of heat that is just enough to get the habanero flavor but remain mild enough for anybody to enjoy it, even those sensitive to spicy foods.
- Combine all ingredients into the mixing bowl, & mix with gloves until milk is absorbed into the mixture. This should take about 2-3 minutes of handing folding.
- Empty mixture into a food processor or robo-coup & blend until mixture is smooth and fully blended. Put this blended mixture aside covered & refrigerated. Move on to the next step.
Directions for Step 2: Habanero Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Makes 48oz of dip)
- Run artichokes through a food processor (or hand chop) to get into small pieces, making sure there are no large chunks in your dip.
- Chop your chives, garlic, & spinach by hand.
- Combine all ingredients except salt & pepper into a large mixing bowl & hand fold for 3-4 minutes until all items are evenly incorporated.
- Season to taste but be sure to season lightly as over seasoning can ruin your hard work, forcing you to start over from scratch.
- Refrigerate and serve or bake for 8-10 min. at 350 degrees & serve hot with your favorite dipping chips.
