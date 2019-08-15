In the Kitchen: Shipyard’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dan Dipietro from Shipyard Pub at the Twin River Casino Hotel. He is making Shipyard’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip.

Ingredients for Step 1: Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (Makes 1 ¾ Fl. Oz)

One 8 Oz. Package of plain Cream Cheese

2.5 Oz. Boursin Herbed Cream Cheese

2 Oz. of Habanero (Cleaned, Seeded, & Finely Diced) (Flesh only)

1/8 Cup of Shredded Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend

1-2 Tablespoons of Milk (To thin mixture)

Ingredients for Step 2: Habanero Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Makes 48oz of dip)

10 Oz. Artichoke Hearts, quartered & drained

1 ¾ Oz. of Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (See 1st Step)

16 Oz. of Mascarpone cheese

2 Oz. of Chives, chopped finely

½ Cup of Mayo

½ Cup of Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 Clove of Garlic, chopped finely

3 Oz. of Baby Spinach, washed & rough chopped

Salt & Pepper to Taste (Season Lightly)

Directions for Step 1: Habanero Infused Cream Cheese (Makes 1 ¾ Fl. Oz)

Prep your Habaneros by cutting them in half, removing seeds & stem. Finely dice the Habaneros being sure to use gloves. You need 2 oz. total of diced habanero (by weight). If more heat is desired, you can add more habanero. The recipe’s 2 Oz. will result in a nice amount of heat that is just enough to get the habanero flavor but remain mild enough for anybody to enjoy it, even those sensitive to spicy foods. Combine all ingredients into the mixing bowl, & mix with gloves until milk is absorbed into the mixture. This should take about 2-3 minutes of handing folding. Empty mixture into a food processor or robo-coup & blend until mixture is smooth and fully blended. Put this blended mixture aside covered & refrigerated. Move on to the next step.

Directions for Step 2: Habanero Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Makes 48oz of dip)

Run artichokes through a food processor (or hand chop) to get into small pieces, making sure there are no large chunks in your dip. Chop your chives, garlic, & spinach by hand. Combine all ingredients except salt & pepper into a large mixing bowl & hand fold for 3-4 minutes until all items are evenly incorporated. Season to taste but be sure to season lightly as over seasoning can ruin your hard work, forcing you to start over from scratch. Refrigerate and serve or bake for 8-10 min. at 350 degrees & serve hot with your favorite dipping chips.

