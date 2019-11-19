In the Kitchen: Shank You Fall

Chef Lawrence Busteed of Revival Brewing Company joined us in ‘The Rhode Show’ kitchen today to show us how to make their Shank You Fall. Follow the recipe and try it out!

Risotto Ingredients:

11/2 C arborio rice

Spanish onion small diced

1 Small sugar or reg pumpkin peeled seeded and diced 1/2

2 T Olive oil

4 T Butter

5 Cups chicken stock (approx.)

3 T Brown sugar

1/4 t Allspice

Salt/Pepper

Instructions:

Toss diced pumpkin with the brown sugar salt and pepper. Place on greased sheet pan in preheated 350 degree oven until lightly browned and caramelized. Set aside 3/4 Cup and puree 1/2 in food processor or blender. Wilt the onion in the butter and oil, add the rice and stir until parched. Add the wine and stir until almost absorbed. Begin adding simmering stock, stirring, cooking until just before al dente. Add the puree and diced pumpkin, stir gently, add the allspice and season with the salt and pepper. Spread on sheet pan to cool.



Shank Ingredients:

4 Bone in pork shanks (approx. 11/2 each)

11/2 Cups flour seasoned with salt and pepper

3/4 Cup olive oil

2 T tomato paste

3 Carrots 1/2″ diced

2 Celery ribs diced

1 Spanish onion diced

2 Cups dry white wine

10 Cups chicken stock (approx.)

1/4 t dried rosemary crushed

1/4 t dried thyme

1 Turnip diced 1/2″

1/2 Butternut squash peeled, diced

1 Carrot diced

1 T grated lemon peel, chopped parsley and rosemary for garnish

1/2 Cup toasted pepitas

Instructions:

Toss the shanks with the seasoned flour until well coated. In a heavy pot with a tight fitting lid, heat the oil until simmering, add the shanks and brown on all sides. Remove and add the diced carrot/onion/celery. Stir fry one minute, add the tomato paste and cook over medium high heat until caramelized and browned. Deglaze with the wine, add the dried herbs, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer, season. Place the shanks into the pot so liquid and vegetable mix comes up 3/4 the way up on shanks – add stock if necessary. Cover with lid or foil if using pan. Place in 350 degree oven for approx. 2 hours or until very tender. Remove shanks and skim fat and bring to a boil. Simmer until lightly thickened and add turnip/butternut/carrot. Toast pepitas lightly in a pan and set aside. Add simmering stock to risotto, stirring until creamy. When vegetables are just al dente, add in sauce when you are ready to serve. Place risotto in middle of plate and top with a shank. Surround the rice with the the sauce and vegetable mix, drizzling some on the top. Scatter the toasted pepitas and top the bone with the gremolata of rosemary, parsley and lemon peel.

