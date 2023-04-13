In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Kev D making Shandy Mussels with Sausage & Fennel.

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt. fresh mussels
  • 1 can shandy beer
  • 1 tbsp. butter
  • 1 cup smoked Andouille sausage
  • ½ tsp fennel seed
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • salt & pepper

Directions:

  1. Add butter to med/high sauté pan.
  2. When butter is melted, add cleaned mussels to pan.
  3. Let cook for 2 minutes then add sausage and fennel seed.
  4. Add half can of shandy and let mussels steam open.
  5. When mussels are open, add salt & pepper, cherry tomatoes
    and a tbsp. of butter, sauté until broth comes together.
  6. Serve with your favorite grilled or toasted bread!

