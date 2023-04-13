In the kitchen today we welcome back Chef Kev D making Shandy Mussels with Sausage & Fennel.
Ingredients:
- 1 qt. fresh mussels
- 1 can shandy beer
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 cup smoked Andouille sausage
- ½ tsp fennel seed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- salt & pepper
Directions:
- Add butter to med/high sauté pan.
- When butter is melted, add cleaned mussels to pan.
- Let cook for 2 minutes then add sausage and fennel seed.
- Add half can of shandy and let mussels steam open.
- When mussels are open, add salt & pepper, cherry tomatoes
and a tbsp. of butter, sauté until broth comes together.
- Serve with your favorite grilled or toasted bread!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.