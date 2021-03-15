In the Kitchen: Shamrock Pudding

In the kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner of Fish Co., Garry Williams making their Shamrock Pudding.
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp Confectioners sugar
- 1 Festive sprinkles
- 1 Food coloring, green
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract
- 12 Oreo (Mint Oreo best option)
- 1 cup Almond Milk or Heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups Almond Milk or Milk
- 1 3.9 ounce box Chocolate pudding, instant
- Gold color edible paint for cakes
Directions:
- Paint or Spray 1 OREO cookies with the gold mist. Set your OREO cookies on parchment paper, spray the cookies, let dry, flip and repeat. Set to the side.
- Chop 6-8 OREO cookies. Set to the side.
PUDDING:
- Mix your instant pudding with almond milk or regular milk according to box directions. You will want to mix the pudding after the whipped topping is complete.
WHIPPED TOPPING:
- Place a bowl and beaters of hand mixer into freezer for 20 minutes.
- Remove from freezer, assemble hand mixer.
- Pour 1 cup Almond Milk or heavy cream into cold bowl along with confectioners sugar and vanilla extract. Beat to a stiff peak meaning that when the beaters are lifted out of the bowl, the whipped topping holds shape and does not flop over.
- Place 1/4 of the whipped topping in a separate bowl for the final topping on pudding cups. Place to the side.
- Add some green food coloring into remaining whipped topping and stir until fully incorporated.
PRESENTATION:
- Layer your pudding cups. Start with a layer of pudding, add a layer of green whipped topping, add a few sprinkles and chopped OREO cookies and repeat one more time.
- Add a dollop of whipped topping that was not colored green and sprinkle any remaining cookie crumbs over top.
- Garnish with your gold cookie coin.
- Place into fridge until set up and serve.
