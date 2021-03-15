In the Kitchen: Shamrock Pudding

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner of Fish Co., Garry Williams making their Shamrock Pudding.

Ingredients:
  • 3 tbsp Confectioners sugar
  • 1 Festive sprinkles
  • 1 Food coloring, green
  • 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract
  • 12 Oreo (Mint Oreo best option)
  • 1 cup Almond Milk or Heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups Almond Milk or Milk
  • 1 3.9 ounce box Chocolate pudding, instant
  • Gold color edible paint for cakes
Directions:
  1. Paint or Spray 1 OREO cookies with the gold mist. Set your OREO cookies on parchment paper, spray the cookies, let dry, flip and repeat. Set to the side.
  2. Chop 6-8 OREO cookies. Set to the side.

PUDDING:

  1. Mix your instant pudding with almond milk or regular milk according to box directions. You will want to mix the pudding after the whipped topping is complete.

WHIPPED TOPPING:

  1. Place a bowl and beaters of hand mixer into freezer for 20 minutes.
  2. Remove from freezer, assemble hand mixer.
  3. Pour 1 cup Almond Milk or heavy cream into cold bowl along with confectioners sugar and vanilla extract. Beat to a stiff peak meaning that when the beaters are lifted out of the bowl, the whipped topping holds shape and does not flop over.
  4. Place 1/4 of the whipped topping in a separate bowl for the final topping on pudding cups. Place to the side.
  5. Add some green food coloring into remaining whipped topping and stir until fully incorporated.

PRESENTATION:

  1. Layer your pudding cups. Start with a layer of pudding, add a layer of green whipped topping, add a few sprinkles and chopped OREO cookies and repeat one more time.
  2. Add a dollop of whipped topping that was not colored green and sprinkle any remaining cookie crumbs over top.
  3. Garnish with your gold cookie coin.
  4. Place into fridge until set up and serve.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams