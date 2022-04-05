In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Shakshuka with Matbucha Sauce. It is a North African / Middle Eastern dish.
Ingredients:
- Olive Oil
- 3 cups tomatoes, chopped medium
- 8 oz Mosaic Table’s Matbucha Sauce (tomato, garlic, peppers, paprika, olive oil, jalapeno, cumin, salt & pepper)
- 8 eggs
- Feta Cheese for serving
- Chopped Parsley for Serving
Directions:
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium-size pan. When hot add the chopped tomatoes, add a sprinkle of salt, bring to a simmer and reduce heat.
- Simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10 minutes, and add Matbucha Sauce, bring to a med- high heat.
- When hot, take a spoon and make divots in the sauce. Gently crack the eggs into the divots/tomato sauce. Cook until eggs are prepared to your liking.
- Season with salt and pepper (remembering that feta is salty), top with crumbled feta & parsley or cilantro.
- Place pan in the center of the table, and dig in!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.