In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Shakshuka with Matbucha Sauce. It is a North African / Middle Eastern dish.

Ingredients:

  • Olive Oil
  • 3 cups tomatoes, chopped medium
  • 8 oz Mosaic Table’s Matbucha Sauce (tomato, garlic, peppers, paprika, olive oil, jalapeno, cumin, salt & pepper)
  • 8 eggs
  • Feta Cheese for serving
  • Chopped Parsley for Serving

Directions:

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium-size pan. When hot add the chopped tomatoes, add a sprinkle of salt, bring to a simmer and reduce heat.
  2. Simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10 minutes, and add Matbucha Sauce, bring to a med- high heat.
  3. When hot, take a spoon and make divots in the sauce. Gently crack the eggs into the divots/tomato sauce. Cook until eggs are prepared to your liking.
  4. Season with salt and pepper (remembering that feta is salty), top with crumbled feta & parsley or cilantro.
  5. Place pan in the center of the table, and dig in!

