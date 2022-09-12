Chi Kitchen joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to make sesame ginger noodle salad.

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients:

· 6 oz. Cooked Noodles of your choice. We like Soba or Ramen noodles

· Baby Spinach or Kale

· Chi Kitchen Fermented Sesame Slaw or Kimchi

· Fresh Bean Sprouts

· Roughly Chopped Cilantro

· Red, Yellow, or Green Pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces

· Shredded carrots

· Chopped cucumber

Ginger Sesame Dressing

· 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

· ¼ cup apple cider vinegar or rice wine vinegar·

· ¼ cup tablespoon soy sauce or tamari

· 3 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· Fresh grated ginger

· Salt & Pepper to taste

·

Directions:

Make the Ginger Sesame Dressing by whisking all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside.

Prepare Noodles by boiling in water according to the directions. Do not overcook! Rinse with cold water, drain & add a few drops of oil to prevent sticking. Allow to cool completely before assembling.

Wash and prep your veggies and herbs

Pack your containers by spooning Ginger Sesame Dressing on the bottom of your containers, followed

by noodles, veggies, and herbs, Chi Kitchen Sesame Slaw, and cilantro on top.

Stack your containers in the fridge and to eat within 3-5 days.