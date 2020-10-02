In the Kitchen: Seared Scallops

Chapel Grille is in the kitchen this morning with a delicious recipe for Seared Scallops with Risotto and Brussel Sprouts. Executive Chef Jules Ramos is here to show us how to do it!

Brussels Sprouts:

1.5 pounds Brussels Sprouts – cut to stem & quarter

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 ounces Pancetta – ¼ inch diced

4 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

4 tablespoons Maple Syrup

Purple Risotto:

3 tablespoon Olive Oil

¼ cup Onions – small dice

½ cup Arborio Rice

½ cup Purple Rice (Forbidden Rice)

¼ cup Red Wine

4 cups Chicken Stock

1 teaspoon Salt

½ cup Parmesan Cheese – grated

2 tablespoons Butter

Scallops:

12 Scallops – large, dry (U-10 or under 10 scallops per pound)

pinch Salt

pinch Pepper

3 tablespoons Butter – room temperature

4 tablespoons Olive Oil

Brussel Sprouts:

Heat up a saute pan over medium heat then add the olive oil & the pancetta. Cook while stirring once in a while until caramelized. Increase the heat to medium high and add the sprouts and toss until they begin to caramelize. Add the balsamic & maple syrup then cook just until the sprouts are coated. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Purple Risotto:

Season the chicken stock with the salt and bring to a simmer. Keep it on very low heat once it simmers. Put a thick bottomed pot over medium heat then add the olive oil. Once the oil heats add the onions and cook until the onions are translucent. Add both purple & Arborio to the pot and toast for about 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook while stirring until most of the wine has evaporated. Lower the heat to low and add 1 cup of the hot chicken stock. Do not walk away from the stove & do not stop stirring. Once the rice has absorbed most of the liquid add another ladle of the hot stock. Keep stirring. Once you’ve used most of the hot stock the rice should be cooked but al dente. Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat then add the butter & parmesan. Mix well until delicious & creamy then keep it warm until ready to serve.

Scallops:

Put a sautee pan over medium heat for about a full minute until nice & hot. Season the scallops with salt & pepper all around. Add the scallops to the pan carefully being careful not to splatter. Sear the scallops for about a minute then add the butter. Do not flip the scallops until you see a light brown ring forming around the scallops. About 2 minutes or so, then flip the scallops and cook on the other side for about a minute.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

