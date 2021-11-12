In the Kitchen: Seared Pork with Apple Cranberry Chutney

Joining us in the kitchen today is Chef Kevin Des Chenes or Kev D making a great dish for the fall season, Seared Pork with Apple Cranberry Chutney.
Ingredients:
- 2-8oz pork flat irons
- extra virgin olive oil
- 2 granny smith apples
- 1 bag dried cranberries
- 1 medium onion
- 1 tbsp butter
- salt & pepper
Directions for the Chutney:
- Caramelize the onion
- Fine dice apples and add to hot pan
- Add dried cranberries and butter
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Let simmer on med/low heat until apples are soft
Directions for Pork:
- Pan sear pork with extra virgin olive oil in pan on medium heat for 5 min each side
- Let rest for 3 minutes
- Slice pork and top with apple cranberry chutney and serve
