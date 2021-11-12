In the Kitchen: Seared Pork with Apple Cranberry Chutney

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man is set to face a judge on Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot pursuit through West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, according to police.

West Bridgewater Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that a male driver appeared to be losing consciousness behind the wheel. Officers then observed a Toyota driving in and out of travel lanes at the intersection of Mandley and West Street.