In the Kitchen: Seared Pork with Apple Cranberry Chutney

Joining us in the kitchen today is Chef Kevin Des Chenes or Kev D making a great dish for the fall season, Seared Pork with Apple Cranberry Chutney.

Ingredients:
  • 2-8oz pork flat irons
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 granny smith apples
  • 1 bag dried cranberries
  • 1 medium onion
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • salt & pepper
Directions for the Chutney:
  1. Caramelize the onion
  2. Fine dice apples and add to hot pan
  3. Add dried cranberries and butter
  4. Salt & Pepper to taste
  5. Let simmer on med/low heat until apples are soft
Directions for Pork:
  1. Pan sear pork with extra virgin olive oil in pan on medium heat for 5 min each side
  2. Let rest for 3 minutes
  3. Slice pork and top with apple cranberry chutney and serve

