In the Kitchen: Seafood Stew with Coconut Milk

This morning we welcome Chef Jeremy Bailie of DeWolf Tavern, making their Seafood Stew with Coconut Milk. It is a stew made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, lobster, and local fish in a coconut, coriander, Thai-chili broth with broccoli rabe.
Ingredients:
- Shrimp
- Scallops
- Mussels
- Clams
- Lobster
- Local fish
- Coconut
- Coriander
- Thai-chili
- Broccoli rabe
