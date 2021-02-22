In the Kitchen: Seafood Stew with Coconut Milk

This morning we welcome Chef Jeremy Bailie of DeWolf Tavern, making their Seafood Stew with Coconut Milk. It is a stew made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, lobster, and local fish in a coconut, coriander, Thai-chili broth with broccoli rabe.

Ingredients:

Shrimp

Scallops

Mussels

Clams

Lobster

Local fish

Coconut

Coriander

Thai-chili

Broccoli rabe

To see how it all comes together, please watch the video above.

They are running a bar promo where Monday is Dollar Oysters and there are $8 apps Tues.-Friday. All their menus are up to date on their website. You can order a gift card online and they will mail it right out to you. Sign up for to receive emails from us about specials and upcoming events.