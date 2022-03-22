In the kitchen today, we welcome Private Chef Roscoe Gay showing us how to make Seafood Southern Mac and Cheese.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of lump crab (1/2 pound)
- 1/2 pound of large deveined shrimp
- Bay scallops
- Lobster meat (1/2 pound)
- Mozzarella cheese (2 cups)
- Sharp cheddar cheese (3cups)
- Colby jack (2 cups)
- White pepper (to taste)
- Garlic ( to taste)
- Salt ( to taste)
- Fresh parsley
- Cavartappi pasta
- Heavy whipping cream ( 2 cups)
- 2 large eggs
Directions:
- In a sauce pan brings 1 cup of heavy whipping cream to a medium high heat. Once the cream begins to look frothy add cheese. Mix cheese (1 cup of all cheeses) till you have a nice creamy consistency and remove from the heart.
- Bring water to a boil (2 tablespoons of salt to the water) add pasta of choice. Cook till al dente.
- Once the pasta is cooked, drained and rinsed, add to a casserole dish. Season with pepper, salt and garlic powder (and whatever other seasoning you enjoy, but don’t over do it.)
- Add 2 eggs and mix well into the pasta.
- Add the remaining cheeses to the casserole dish
- Add cheese sauce and shrimp, crab and bay scallops at this point and combine well.
- Top off with cheddar cheese and top with lobster, shrimp and bay scallops
- Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes.
- Garnish with fresh Italian parsley and enjoy.
