In the kitchen today, we welcome Private Chef Roscoe Gay showing us how to make Seafood Southern Mac and Cheese.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of lump crab (1/2 pound)
  • 1/2 pound of large deveined shrimp
  • Bay scallops 
  • Lobster meat (1/2 pound) 
  • Mozzarella cheese (2 cups)
  • Sharp cheddar cheese (3cups)
  • Colby jack (2 cups)
  • White pepper (to taste)
  • Garlic ( to taste) 
  • Salt ( to taste)
  • Fresh parsley
  • Cavartappi pasta
  • Heavy whipping cream ( 2 cups)
  • 2 large eggs

Directions:

  1. In a sauce pan brings 1 cup of heavy whipping cream to a medium high heat. Once the cream begins to look frothy add cheese. Mix cheese (1 cup of all cheeses) till you have a nice creamy consistency and remove from the heart.
  2. Bring water to a boil (2 tablespoons of salt to the water) add pasta of choice. Cook till al dente.
  3. Once the pasta is cooked, drained and rinsed, add to a casserole dish. Season with pepper, salt and garlic powder (and whatever other seasoning you enjoy, but don’t over do it.)
  4. Add 2 eggs and mix well into the pasta.
  5. Add the remaining cheeses to the casserole dish
  6. Add cheese sauce and shrimp, crab and bay scallops at this point and combine well. 
  7. Top off with cheddar cheese and top with lobster, shrimp and bay scallops
  8. Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes.
  9. Garnish with fresh Italian parsley and enjoy.

