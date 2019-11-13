In the Kitchen: Seafood Pan-Roast

Seafood Week continues on The Rhode Show and today, Chef George Lewis of Midtown Oyster Bar joined us to show us how to make their Seafood Pan-Roast.

Ingredients for Sauce:

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup red peppers, julienne

1/2 cup yellow peppers, julienne

1/2 cup Spanish onion, julienne

1/2 cup fennel, julienne

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 bay leaf

1.5 cup tomato product

1 cup V8 tomato juice

1.5 cup seafood stock

Salt & pepper

Pinch of saffron

Ingredients for Dish:

1 pound 16/20 shrimp, tail-on, peeled and de-veined

1 pounds bay scallops, cleaned

18ea little neck clams, soaked in water and scrub

48ea mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded

1 pounds calamari

1 baguette sliced

instructions:

Sweat the vegetables in the olive oil in a sauce pot for 10 minutes, add white wine, reduce for 15 minutes, add bay leaves, fennel seeds, oregano, and tomato product, tomato juice, seafood stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for 30 minutes. Season with salt & pepper and a pinch of saffron. Over medium heat, put Little necks and mussels in a sauté pan, add 2-3 cups of the cioppino sauce cover and let simmer until mussels and little necks are open to accommodate cooking time, then add shrimp, scallops and calamari. Cover and let the rest of the seafood cook for about 5-7 minutes. Serve with grilled baguettes, or your choice of bread for

dipping. Garnish with sliced scallions.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

