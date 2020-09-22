In the Kitchen: Seafood Mac & Cheese

Chef Tony Sanchez from Lindy’s Tavern shares a recipe for seafood mac & cheese.

Ingredients:

4 oz. Scallops

4 oz. Shrimp

2 oz. Lobster

2 oz. Garlic Butter

½ package of Sazon

6 oz. ladle of Alfredo Sauce

6 oz. Jack Cheddar (reserve 3 oz. for topping)

4 oz. Seasoned Breadcrumbs

1 oz. Scallions, sliced

½ oz. Parsley, chopped

Cooking Instructions:

Sauté scallops and shrimp with garlic butter.

Add the alfredo sauce, 3oz. of jack cheddar, ½ pkg of sazon and toss.

Transfer to an oven safe dish and top with lobster meat, the remaining 3oz. jack cheddar, and seasoned breadcrumbs.

Bake at 350 until cheese melts. Remove from oven and slide into a serving bowl.

Garnish with scallions and parsley.

