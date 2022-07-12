In the kitchen this morning, we welcome back Chef Stefan Bebe from Water Street Kitchen & Bar, making Seafood Fra Diavlo.
Ingredients:
- Taglitell Pasta
- Lobster
- Little Neck Clams
- Black Tiger Shrimp
- Calabrian Chile
- Aleppo Pepper
- Garlic
- Shallots
- Butter
- White wine
- Basil
- Parsley
- Chives
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
