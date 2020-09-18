In the Kitchen: Seafood Delaney

Chef Joe from Carriage Inn shares a recipe for Seafood Delaney.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Mussels

3 Sea Scallops

3 Shrimp

12 oz Linguine

Red Onions

2 oz Chorizo

1/4 cup Heavy Cream

4 oz Marinara

4 oz Pesto

2 oz Garlic

Olive Oil

Cooking Instructions:

Boil the mussels for 5 minutes or until clean. Broil the sea scallops and shrimp for 3 minutes on high. Boil the linguine to your texture, al dente is preferred. Add ingredients into pan. Serve with garlic bread.

