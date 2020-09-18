In the Kitchen: Seafood Delaney

Chef Joe from Carriage Inn shares a recipe for Seafood Delaney.
Ingredients:
1/2 lb Mussels
3 Sea Scallops
3 Shrimp
12 oz Linguine
Red Onions
2 oz Chorizo
1/4 cup Heavy Cream
4 oz Marinara
4 oz Pesto
2 oz Garlic
Olive Oil
Cooking Instructions:
Boil the mussels for 5 minutes or until clean. Broil the sea scallops and shrimp for 3 minutes on high. Boil the linguine to your texture, al dente is preferred. Add ingredients into pan. Serve with garlic bread.
