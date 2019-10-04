In the Kitchen: Seafood Cioppino

Chef Jack Piemonte of Cap’n Jack’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Cioppino.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 mid-size white onion

1 tablespoons chopped shallot

1 fennel bulb thinly sliced

2 Teaspoons chopped garlic

3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup tomato paste

Diced tomatoes in juice 28oz (one can)

1 1/2 cup dry white wine

1 each bay leaf

3 cups fish/clam stock

One box dry linguini

1 lb Little necks clams

1 lb Mussels

1/2lb large shrimp

1/2lb Sea scallops

Directions:

In large pot, boil salted water and cook pasta, drain and let cool. In large sauté pan over mid-high heat, add fennel, onions, shallots and salt, sauté until onion are translucent. Add garlic and heat (red pepper flakes) Add tomato paste and cook 2 mins. Add tomatoes in juice, wine, stock and bay leaf Simmer about 30 min Add clams and mussels, cover until clams open about 5 mins Add shrimp and scallops Simmer gently until shrimp and scallops are cooked through

