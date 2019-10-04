Live Now /
In the Kitchen: Seafood Cioppino

Chef Jack Piemonte of Cap’n Jack’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Cioppino.

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 mid-size white onion
  • 1 tablespoons chopped shallot
  • 1 fennel bulb thinly sliced
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • Diced tomatoes in juice 28oz (one can)
  • 1 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 each bay leaf
  • 3 cups fish/clam stock
  • One box dry linguini
  • 1 lb Little necks clams
  • 1 lb Mussels
  • 1/2lb large shrimp
  • 1/2lb Sea scallops

Directions:

  1. In large pot, boil salted water and cook pasta, drain and let cool.
  2. In large sauté pan over mid-high heat, add fennel, onions, shallots and salt, sauté until onion are translucent.
  3. Add garlic and heat (red pepper flakes)
  4. Add tomato paste and cook 2 mins.
  5. Add tomatoes in juice, wine, stock and bay leaf
  6. Simmer about 30 min
  7. Add clams and mussels, cover until clams open about 5 mins
  8. Add shrimp and scallops
  9. Simmer gently until shrimp and scallops are cooked through

