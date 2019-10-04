In the Kitchen: Seafood Cioppino

Chef Jack Piemonte of Cap’n Jack’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Cioppino.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 mid-size white onion
- 1 tablespoons chopped shallot
- 1 fennel bulb thinly sliced
- 2 Teaspoons chopped garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- Diced tomatoes in juice 28oz (one can)
- 1 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 each bay leaf
- 3 cups fish/clam stock
- One box dry linguini
- 1 lb Little necks clams
- 1 lb Mussels
- 1/2lb large shrimp
- 1/2lb Sea scallops
Directions:
- In large pot, boil salted water and cook pasta, drain and let cool.
- In large sauté pan over mid-high heat, add fennel, onions, shallots and salt, sauté until onion are translucent.
- Add garlic and heat (red pepper flakes)
- Add tomato paste and cook 2 mins.
- Add tomatoes in juice, wine, stock and bay leaf
- Simmer about 30 min
- Add clams and mussels, cover until clams open about 5 mins
- Add shrimp and scallops
- Simmer gently until shrimp and scallops are cooked through
